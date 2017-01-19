The Oilers recalled Lander from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

Lander has split time relatively equally between NHL and AHL this season, tallying 20 and 16 games, respectively, in each league. While the 25-year-old center has recorded only four points in the majors, he's posted 27 over that short span with the Condors. It remains to be seen the role the Swede will take on in his most recent stay with the big club but given he's averaged only 9:35 of ice time in the NHL this season, it seems unlikely to be a large one at this point.