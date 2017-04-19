Oilers' Anton Lander: Called up for depth purposes
Lander was one of four players called up from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Lander was the leading scorer for the Condors this year with 55 points in 42 outings, including six power-play goals and a shorthanded tally. Along with the 25-year-old, Edmonton promoted a trio of defensemen -- Mark Fayne, Joey LaLeggia and Jordan Oesterle -- none of whom are expected to suit up in playoff action unless injuries strike.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...