Lander was one of four players called up from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Lander was the leading scorer for the Condors this year with 55 points in 42 outings, including six power-play goals and a shorthanded tally. Along with the 25-year-old, Edmonton promoted a trio of defensemen -- Mark Fayne, Joey LaLeggia and Jordan Oesterle -- none of whom are expected to suit up in playoff action unless injuries strike.