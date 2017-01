Edmonton has reassigned Lander to the AHL.

Though it spans demotions and scratches, Lander's last 11 NHL games have been rough. He's recorded one assist, three shots, and a minus-1 rating. He's also been under 10 minutes of ice time over the last seven games and saw only 3:24 of ice time in his most recent game. Even if Lander was reliably in the NHL, he's not helping anyone's roster.