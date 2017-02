Lander was sent back to the team's AHL Bakersfield affiliate on Sunday.

Lander hasn't drawn into the lineup since being recalled by the Oilers Jan. 19, so he will return to the minors to knock off some rust during the team's bye week. It's possible the club will recall him again when it resumes play next Saturday, but he may also stay in the minors if one or more of the injured players is ready to return.