Lander assisted on Matthew Benning's game-tying third-period goal in Saturday's overtime win against the Devils.

Lander hadn't registered a point in eight games, which spans a trip to the AHL and games where he saw as little as 6:26 of ice time. He's a poor play in almost every fantasy format. In part, that's because he's not seeing much ice and not necessarily in the lineup every night. But even when he is in, he's not producing much. Over his last nine games, he has one assist and three shots.