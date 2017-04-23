Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Breakaway beauty is Game 6 winner
Slepyshev scored the game-winning goal Saturday against the Sharks. The Game 6 victory sent the Oilers onto the second round.
Slepyshev had been held off the scoresheet in the previous four games, but he came through with a sweet breakaway goal Saturday to help propel the Oilers onto the second round. The 22-year-old won't produce crazy totals on the fourth line, but he showed off his shot Saturday and should be a decent depth guy moving forward in the playoffs.
More News
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Tagging into lineup Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Two straight with no stats•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Grabs assist in loss•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Called up to NHL on Monday•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Demoted to minors Thursday•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Scratched again Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...