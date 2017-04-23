Slepyshev scored the game-winning goal Saturday against the Sharks. The Game 6 victory sent the Oilers onto the second round.

Slepyshev had been held off the scoresheet in the previous four games, but he came through with a sweet breakaway goal Saturday to help propel the Oilers onto the second round. The 22-year-old won't produce crazy totals on the fourth line, but he showed off his shot Saturday and should be a decent depth guy moving forward in the playoffs.