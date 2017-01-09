Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Called up to NHL on Monday
Slepyshev was called up to Edmonton on Monday.
The Russian has been solid in the AHL with 10 points in nine games this year. He hasn't been as sharp in the NHL, with four points in 15 games, so owners should be cautious about starting him before he gets a couple games under his belt.
