Slepyshev grabbed an assist and a pair of shots in just 10:55 of ice time during Tuesday's loss to the Wild.

Slepyshev shouldn't be a top acquisition in most formats, but he has proven to have some depth value recently. Over the last four games, he has a goal, two assists and nine shots. But his ice time has been very limited and he's not a power play threat.

