Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Grabs assist in loss
Slepyshev grabbed an assist and a pair of shots in just 10:55 of ice time during Tuesday's loss to the Wild.
Slepyshev shouldn't be a top acquisition in most formats, but he has proven to have some depth value recently. Over the last four games, he has a goal, two assists and nine shots. But his ice time has been very limited and he's not a power play threat.
More News
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Called up to NHL on Monday•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Demoted to minors Thursday•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Scratched again Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Limited minutes capping possibilities•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Scores first career goal•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Reassigned to AHL on Friday•