Pouliot picked up two assists in Saturday's win over the Flames.

They were the first points in six games for Pouliot, who has failed to produce this season. The 30-year-old is sitting on only 10 points in 44 games after posting 36 points in just 55 games last season. He's barely shooting the puck, but benefited from Jordan Eberle having a breakthrough night Saturday. The potential is there for Pouliot to be a decent scorer, but he's just hasn't been able to hit his stride this season, so see if he can build off this performance before looking at him in a very deep league.