Oilers' Brad Malone: Inks two-year pact with Oilers

Malone signed a two-year contract with the Oilers on Monday.

Malone spent time with both the Capitals and Blues last season, but didn't end up seeing any ice time at the NHL level. His last action came during the 2015-16 campaign with the Hurricanes, when he had two goals, four assists and 124 hits across 57 games. In joining the Oilers for upcoming season, Malone will have a fresh start, but he'll likely be a bit buried on the depth chart, which could limit his overall upside as a fantasy prospect.