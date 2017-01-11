Oilers' Brandon Davidson: Out again Tuesday
Davidson (illness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.
Davidson will sit for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to experience symptoms of a stomach bug. The 25-year-old blueliner has tallied just one assist over nine games this season and thus, isn't much of a fantasy option anyway.
