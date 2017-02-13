In his first game since Feb. 5, Davidson didn't do much. But with a late misconduct, he did log 10 penalty minutes in Saturday's loss to Chicago.

The 25-year-old defenseman has played just 22 games this season and has only one assist. And the deluge of penalty minutes Saturday doesn't even indicate that he has value for formats that score penalties. Including that misconduct, he has only 16 penalty minutes on the year.