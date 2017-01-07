Oilers' Brandon Davidson: Sidelined Saturday
Davidson (illness) will not be available against New Jersey on Saturday.
Davidson has been shockingly unlucky this season when it comes to ailments. The defenseman has played in a mere nine contests this season and will miss his second contest in a row while under the weather. Considering his inability to stay healthy and his lack of production when in the lineup -- one assist this season -- fantasy owners may want to pursue other options on their blue lines.
