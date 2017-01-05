Davidson is under the weather and will be sidelined against Boston on Thursday.

Davidson has appeared in a mere nine contests this season due to various maladies and will once again be watching from the press box. In his limited appearances, the blueliner has tallied one helper, six PIM, and 14 shots on goal. The 25-year-old may chip in some ancillary stats, but his lack of offensive production make him a low-end option in nearly all fantasy formats.