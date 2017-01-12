Davidson will be ready to return from his illness Thursday night against the Devils, Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports.

Davidson is expected to skate on the third pair with Adam Larsson upon his return, while Eric Gryba heads to the bench. Davidson sustained a head injury in the preseason and has only draw into nine games this season due in large part to a rather significant shoulder ailment, so it'll be interesting to see if he can finally stay healthy this time around. Either way, he's primarily used for defensive contributions and not so much providing gaudy offensive numbers that most of you crave as fantasy owners.