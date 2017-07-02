Oilers' Brian Ferlin: Commands one-year deal from Edmonton
Ferlin was granted a one-year contract by the Oilers on Saturday.
A Cornell product, Ferlin had been associated with Boston the last three seasons. The Bruins selected him with a fourth-round (121st overall) pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, but he's only made seven NHL appearances to date and none since the 2014-15 campaign.
