Talbot will defend the road net from the Ducks on Wednesday.

The Oilers haven't played since Saturday, but Talbot has won four of the past five, surrendering no more than three goals in any of those outings. His fate in this next contest could be predicated on how well his teammates fare on faceoffs -- Edmonton has the worst rate in the dot while Anaheim ranks first in the entire league for that category. On the flip side, second-year sensation Connor McDavid has at least one point in four straight games, and the well-rested Oilers -- with their eighth-ranked offense -- should be confident after crushing the Flames 7-3 in the most recent affair.