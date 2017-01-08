Talbot allowed just one goal on 20 shots in an overtime victory against the Devils on Saturday.

That's now 12 straight games with a save percentage of at least .900 for Talbot. During that stretch, he owns a .931 save percentage, and Talbot has lost in regulation just twice since the start of December. And he's done all of this while being the busiest goaltender in the league. Talbot leads all goaltenders in games played, minutes, saves and shot attempts.