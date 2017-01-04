Talbot made 32 stops on 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Columbus.

The Jackets came in with a 15-game winning streak and the league's best offense, and Talbot just couldn't stand up to that. It's hard to blame him, especially considering that Talbot has put up save marks north of .900 in 10 consecutive outings. He's gone 5-2-3 with a shiny .931 save percentage in that span, giving Talbot solid relevance in fantasy formats that reward ratios more than wins.