Talbot pitched his second consecutive shutout Sunday, stopping all 23 shots he faced in a Game 3 win over the Sharks.

Talbot hasn't been overly tested in either of those outings, but he's made some key saves when he's had to and has looked very poised. The 29-year-old has built off a fantastic regular season and is having an outstanding playoffs thus far, so if he keeps it up, the Oilers could very well be on their way to the second round.