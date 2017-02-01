Talbot was lit up for four goals on 19 shots before being pulled in a 5-2 loss Tuesday to MInnesota.

The implosion -- at home, no less -- was a bit of a shocker considering Talbot had been crushing it lately with just three goals allowed over his previous three outings. Even with the brutal outing, the former Ranger still owns a .920 save percentage and 2.39 GAA through 46 appearances, and his 26 wins are third best in the league, so owners should be more than willing to forgive and forget this one.