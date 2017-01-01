Talbot gave up two goals on 32 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Canucks.

Talbot played well enough to earn his team a point, but he drops to 18-10-6 on the season with the loss. While the 29-year-old suffered a defeat Saturday, he had a terrific December and has become a very reliable fantasy netminder. The Oilers are one of the top teams in the Western Conference and Talbot, who is sporting a .919 save percentage, has been good enough to warrant a fantasy play whenever he gets the call.