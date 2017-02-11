Talbot missed practice Friday due to travel issues, but he'll still make his scheduled start against the Blackhawks on Saturday evening, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

With the travel snafu in the rear-view mirror, Talbot can turn his attention to a Chicago team that ranks 12th in the league in scoring, including 18 goals had in the midst of an active four-game winning streak. However, as intimidating as that may be, Talbot could pack a strong counter punch as he's 3-3-0 with a sterling .947 save percentage and two shutouts lifetime versus the Blackhawks.