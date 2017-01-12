Talbot will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Devils, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Most of the attention will be on former Oilers standout Taylor Hall in this one -- precluding a trade to New Jersey this summer, he had been with the Oil since the 2010-11 campaign, and was Talbot's teammate since the start of last season. Talbot will be looking to avenge his most recent loss, when he yielded five goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's home game against the Sharks. If you're shy about using him due to his sub par 2.47 GAA over the last five games, then fret not as Thursday's docket includes 18 starting goaltenders in all.