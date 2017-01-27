Talbot turned aside 32 of 33 shots in an impressive 4-1 road win over the Sharks on Thursday.

Talbot has been all kinds of hot lately, rattling off six wins in his last seven appearances. He's recorded ridiculous ratios during that span (.950 save percentage, 1.37 GAA), and the one game he didn't win, a 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville, featured a whopping 42 saves. Thanks to the recent run, Talbot now sits third in the NHL with 26 wins, and has been absolutely influential in the Oilers grabbing the top spot in the Pacific Division (with San Jose) 51 games into the season.