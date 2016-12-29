Talbot will be in goal for Thursday's contest versus Los Angeles, Jack Michaels of Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot has made seven consecutive start during which he posted a 4-1-2 record with a .929 save percentage and a 2.21 GAA. The 29-year-old leads all goalies in games played with 32, but may struggle to keep up that pace throughout the season. The Kings have dropped four of their previous five contests while tallying a paltry nine goals over that stretch.