Talbot will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Predators, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Talbot has been on a roll recently, earning four consecutive wins while posting an admirable 1.67 GAA and .928 save percentage over that span. The 29-year-old backstop will look to pick up his 25th win of the season in a tough matchup with a hot Predators team that has won four of its last five games.