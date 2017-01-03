Talbot will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets.

Talbot has played well of late, compiling a 5-1-3 record with a 2.04 GAA and .934 save percentage over his last nine appearances. The 29-year-old backstop will look to pick up his 19th win of the season in a nightmare matchup with Columbus' league-leading offense.

