Talbot was pulled Saturday against Chicago after giving up four goals on 20 shots.

Talbot had been playing quite well of late leading up to Saturday's mishap. He's rebounded well from bad showings this season, so there's no reason to think he won't do it again. Talbot has played a whopping 50 games this season and simply had no answer for one of the top teams in the league on Saturday. His 27 wins, .920 save percentage and five shutouts make him one of the best fantasy goaltenders in the game, so move past this one showing and keep him rolling.