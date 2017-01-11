Talbot allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 5-3 loss to San Jose on Tuesday.

It just wasn't the best night for Talbot, who was victimized for a hat trick at the hands of Mikkel Boedker before the midway mark of the second period. Nonetheless, the former Ranger continues to play on a near nightly basis and with 20 victories, sits just one spot out of second (and tied with Carey Price) in the NHL wins race. He's a big reason why the Oilers currently sit in a playoff spot and has provided a huge boost to owners that opted to roll with the 29-year-old this season.