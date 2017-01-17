Talbot turned aside 21 of 22 shots in a 3-1 win over the visiting Coyotes on Monday.

It was the third straight win for Talbot, who's now won five of his last six starts and is up to a plentiful 23 wins on the season. He also improved his GAA to 2.42 to go with a .918 save percentage -- which are surprisingly a bit below his career marks of 2.31 and .922 despite the 29-year-old having the second most wins in the NHL.