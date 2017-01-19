Talbot stopped 28 of 31 shots from the Panthers for a 4-3 overtime win at home Wednesday.

Talbot surrendered three unanswered goals to put himself in a hole before the Oilers jabbed back with an even-strength marker from Jordan Eberle in the third period and Connor McDavid with the sealant in overtime. No goalie has worked between the pipes more than Talbot this season, as he's already started an eye-popping 42 games this season. If you're relying on him in fantasy, there must be at least some level of concern that he could burn out -- his peripheral numbers don't jump off the page, as he's maintained a 2.42 GAA and .918 save mark.