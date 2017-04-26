Oilers' Cam Talbot: In goal for Wednesday's Game 1
Talbot will start between the pipes in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Ducks.
Talbot was rock-solid in the Oilers' opening-round series victory over the Sharks, posting a 4-2-0 record while maintaining a 2.03 GAA and .927 save percentage over six contests. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and start Edmonton's second-round series with a road victory over a Ducks team that racked up 14 goals during their first-round sweep of the Flames.
