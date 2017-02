Talbot will defend the net Thursday against the Predators, the Edmonton Journal reports.

Talbot was pulled from a game for the third time this season Tuesday, but coach Todd McLellan will turn back to him despite the netminder's off night. He allowed just one goal combined in his previous two outings and will look to get back on track Thursday against a Predators club that tallied just 2.64 goals per game (19th in the league) during January.