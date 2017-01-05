Talbot will backstop the Oilers against the Bruins on Thursday, Jack Michaels of Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot has been under siege of late as he has faced 30 plus shots in eight of his last 10 outings. Over that stretch, the netminder has gone 5-2-3 with a .931 save percentage. The Bruins are averaging 33.6 shots per game -- third highest in the league -- so you can likely expect the 29-year-old to see a lot of rubber.