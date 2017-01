Talbot will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Sharks.

Talbot was sharp in his last start, turning aside 19 of the 20 shots he faced in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over New Jersey. The 29-year-old netminder will look to pick up his 21st win of the campaign in a decent home matchup with a Sharks club that is 10-9-1 on the road this season.