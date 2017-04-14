Talbot is expected to start between the pipes in Friday's Game 2 against the Sharks, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

Talbot made his first career postseason start in Wednesday's Game 1, and he was pretty sharp in that contest, turning aside 41 of the 44 shots he faced. However, the 29-year-old netminder didn't get enough offensive support from his teammates to pick up the win, as the Oilers ultimately fell to the Sharks 3-2 in overtime. He'll look to stay dialed in and secure his first career playoff victory Friday evening.