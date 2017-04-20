Talbot will face pucks from the Sharks on Thursday night, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

To say Talbot got lit up in Game 4 would be a massive understatement: Cam the Man's 9.38 GAA was the worst figure he's shown in a single game all season, with the .792 save percentage being the sixth worst. That said, the 29-year-old has previously been solid for the Oilers and he'll have a good chance to bounce back after posting a .923 save percentage and 2.32 GAA within the confines of Rogers Place this season.