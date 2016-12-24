Talbot saved 28 of 31 shots during Friday's overtime loss to San Jose.

There have been highs and lows for Talbot this season, but with a 17-10-5 record, .917 save percentage, 2.52 GAA and three shutouts, he's settled in as solid No. 2 goalie for your virtual club. Additionally, if you're a little selective with the opponents you start him against, you'll have better fantasy results. Just don't forget that the team in front of him still has glaring weaknesses and is allowing the third-most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes this season (12.03).