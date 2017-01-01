Talbot will patrol the crease Saturday night against the Canucks.

Talbot is set to make his ninth consecutive start, dating back to Dec. 9 against Minnesota, against the Canucks' 24th-ranked offense. The Canadian netminder will look to continue his impressive production, as he's logged a 2.06 GAA and .933 save percentage while picking up five wins during that span.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola