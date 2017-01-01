Oilers' Cam Talbot: Manning net Saturday
Talbot will patrol the crease Saturday night against the Canucks.
Talbot is set to make his ninth consecutive start, dating back to Dec. 9 against Minnesota, against the Canucks' 24th-ranked offense. The Canadian netminder will look to continue his impressive production, as he's logged a 2.06 GAA and .933 save percentage while picking up five wins during that span.
