Talbot recorded his first career postseason shutout at home Friday, only needing 16 saves to take Game 2 from the Sharks. The series is now tied, 1-1.

The Oilers outshot Team Teal by 20 and also tacked on that many more hits to the delight of the Orange Crush looking on. Talbot was further supported by allied skaters -- Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian -- putting up one shorthanded goal apiece. The series now heads to San Jose for Game 3 on Sunday.

