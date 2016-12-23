Talbot will be between the pipes against San Jose on Friday, Jack Michaels of Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot is riding high on a three-game winning streak during which he has registered a .938 save percentage and a 1.92 GAA. While the 29-year-old has had his ups and downs this year, he usually has a strong chance of getting the win thanks to the offensive firepower of his teammates, who are eighth in the league in goals scored per game at 2.89.

