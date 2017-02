Talbot turned aside 21 of the 23 shots he faced in Friday's 2-1 loss against the Hurricanes.

Talbot did a decent job, but it wasn't quite good enough to beat the red-hot Hurricanes in their building. The offense has left Talbot out to dry over the past two outings, providing just one total goal of support. Talbot has dropped three straight but remains a solid low-end No. 1 netminder in most fantasy pools.