Talbot will start in the blue paint Saturday, facing the Flames at home, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Talbot opened the season with a pair of wins against Calgary -- one at home and the other on the road -- though he ended up allowing seven goals on 76 shots for a ho-hum .908 save percentage over those contests. The Battle of Alberta is usually intense, so expect a high degree of physicality in this one -- Talbot will see the 20th-ranked offense.