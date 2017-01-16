Talbot will guard the cage for Monday's meeting with Arizona, Jack Michaels of Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot has won four of his past five outings, allowing just one goal to tickle the twine in a two of those matchups. On the year, the netminder is 22-12-6 with a trio of shutouts and a .918 save percentage. The 29-year-old will look to make it three wins in a row against the bottom dwelling Coyotes.