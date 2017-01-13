Talbot made 17 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Talbot wasn't very busy as his team carried play throughout with a 34-19 advantage in shots. It's too bad he can't face the Devils every game, as they generated just 19.5 shots per contest in a pair of losses over this past week while all of Talbot's other opponents since Dec. 1 have attempted at least 25. Talbot now has exactly 21 wins in each of the past three seasons, but he'll end up blowing that mark out of the water this time if he can stay healthy.