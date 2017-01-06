Talbot stopped 33 of 36 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over Boston.

That makes it 11 straight games with a save mark north of .900 for Talbot, who was working on an even better line until David Krejci's late power-play goal took a little of the shine off. There's still not a fantasy owner around who'll complain about the stat package Talbot's offered this year.

