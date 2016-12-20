Oilers' Cam Talbot: Shines against admirable opponent
Talbot saved 25 of 27 shots during Monday's win against St. Louis.
This was a statement road win for Talbot, as St. Louis was 13-1-4 at home before Monday's loss, and he's now 3-1-1 with a .930 save percentage over his past five games. Talbot is going to have highs and lows backstopping a middling team this season, but he remains a solid No. 2 goalie in all seasonal leagues because of his workload and respectable ratios.
