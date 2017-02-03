Talbot stopped 25 of 27 shots Thursday in Nashville, but it wasn't enough in a 2-0 loss.

Pekka Rinne was an impenetrable fortress on the other end, sending Talbot to his second consecutive loss. Both goals against the 29-year-old Talbot came in the second period -- one near the beginning of the frame and one near the end. Still, he played well, turning in his seventh outing allowing two or fewer goals in a span of nine starts. Fantasy owners who took the plunge on Talbot in this year's drafts have been rewarded with a fine campaign behind a much-improved Oilers team.