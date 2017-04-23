Talbot stopped 27 of 28 shots in Saturday's series-clinching Game 6 win over the Sharks.

Talbot was great all series and it was no different Saturday. Aside from a blowout loss in Game 4, Talbot frustrated the Sharks with his poise and strong positional goaltending to help the Oilers advance to Round 2. He's built off a remarkable regular season and been a force for an Edmonton squad known for it's long history of goaltending problems. While he was snubbed for a Vezina Trophy nomination, Talbot is playing fantastic right now and will give the Ducks all kinds of problems in the next round.